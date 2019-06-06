The Dublin father-of-one shot dead in Darndale as he pushed his infant son in a pram has been remembered today as a young man who lived a life that was filled with anxiety and self-doubt, and whose life choices ultimately led him literally into a dead end.

'Drugs don't make you king. Drugs make you into a corpse' - priest delivers powerful address at gangland victim's funeral

Jordan Davis (22) was gunned down on Wednesday May 22, the day after his friend Sean Little (22) was shot dead in Walshestown in north county Dublin.

While both men were known to each other, gardai do not believe there is a direct link in their murders.

Minutes before being shot Davis had posted a tribute to Little on Facebook.

The funeral of Jordan Davis in the Church of Our Lady Immaculate in Darndale.

His killing is believed to be drug-related and was possibly linked to an unpaid drugs debt, though gardaí were keeping an open mind.

Both men were also friends of Zach Parker (23) who was shot dead at Applewood in Swords on January 17.

They were also known to Hamid Sanambar (40) who was shot dead in the driveway of Sean Little’s family home in Coolock on May 28.

There was an obvious garda presence at the Church of Our Lady Immaculate in Darndale for the funeral mass this morning, just yards from the pathway where he was targeted by a gunman who spoke with him briefly before shooting him dead and escaping on a bicycle later found abandoned in nearby Belcamp.

Addressing the mourners in his strongly worded homily Fr Leo Philomin urged the community to turn their backs on crime and drugs.

"There is an evil that destroys lives, relationships....homes. Drugs.

The funeral of Jordan Davis in the Church of Our Lady Immaculate in Darndale.

"Drug trafficking and all that goes with it is not glamorous. We don't need to look further than why we are here. Just look around. I see a mother grieving. I see friends weeping. I see a young mother who one day will have to tell her son, how his father lived, how he loved to be with him, and how he died,” he said.

“Drugs don't make you king. Drugs make you into a corpse. And those who sell and buy and sell again are the gravediggers with the stench of death,” Fr Philomin added.

“You become a slave to a lifestyle that makes you have to always look over your shoulder. It makes you weak, because it is a trade that preys on the vulnerable, the lost, the broken and the innocent.

I urge you to stop living the aimless kind of life. To not let your sense of right and wrong be dulled,” he explained.

Speaking about Jordan, Fr Philomin said he was a young man who lived a life filled with anxiety and self doubt.

“His outer bravado hid deep down the insecurity and panic he often felt, he hid them to the detriment of his life.

“Trouble followed him, and often he created his own troubles,” he said.

Armed gardai patrolled the area in the lead-up to the funeral.

Jordan Davis is survived by his mother Sandra, step-father Peter, brother Leon, sisters Alannah, Abbey and Sophia, girlfriend Lucy, and son Arlo Jamie.

After the funeral mass he was brought to Fingal cemetery by horse-drawn hearse where he was buried with his sister Jade who died as a baby.

