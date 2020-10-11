Drugs, cash and BMW seized by gardai in Dublin raid

Drugs, cash and a BMW car have been seized by gardai in a raid on a house in the Darndale area of Dublin.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime Groups operating in the region, gardaí attached to the divisional task force based in Santry Garda station carried out a search at a house in Moatview Drive early on Saturday morning.

During the course of the search €22,000 worth of cannabis was seized along with €15,000 cash, a bulletproof vest and a silver BMW 5 Series car.

Three men, aged 48, 38, and 36, were arrested at the scene and detained at Coolock Garda station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act.

All three have been charged in relation to the seizure.

One man, Darren Gibbons (48), from Moatview Drive, appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday charged with drug possession for sale or supply to others.

The other two men will appear in court at a later date.

