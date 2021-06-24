Drug warning to parents after twins born at Rotunda Hospital tested positive for cocaine and suffered birth defect

Dublin medics have issued a drugs warning to parents after two new born twin boys who tested positive for cocaine were each born with a birth defect.

Medics at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin detected that the two new born boys had Hypospadias which is a birth defect in boys where the opening of the urethra- the tube that carries urine from the bladder to the outside of the body- is not located at the tip of the penis.

In a new paper entitled 'Hypospadias and Cocaine Use in Pregnancy' published in the Irish Medical Journal (IMJ), medics at the Rotunda sound the warning to parents of the dangers of drug use and the potential for birth anomalies in new babies.

On arrival, the medics state that the twin baby boys had Hypospadias and signs of respiratory distress, requiring non-invasive respiratory support mandating admission to the neonatal unit.

The medics at the Dept of Neonatology at the Rotunda state that while in the delivery suite, “the father presented as high alert, energetic and was talkative with a short attention span raising the suspicion that he was under the influence of an illicit substance”.

Urine samples of the twins were requested due to the father’s behaviour and the medics report that “both tested positive for cocaine metabolites in their urine”.

In relation to the Hypospadias, the medics report that both infants were referred to Paediatric Urology with a view to planned surgery sometime after their first birthday.

The medics that Hypospadias has an estimated incidence of 3-8 in 1,000 new born babies in Europe.

They state that there is a paucity of reporting regarding the association of cocaine use during pregnancy and urogenital anomalies, in particular Hypospadias.

They state that Hypospadias is a common congenital anomaly and as the use of cocaine is increasing over time, there may be an under recognition of this association and a missed opportunity to identify a cause.

A review of the twin’s development at six weeks and three months at the hospital’s Neonatal Outpatient department found that they were thriving along centile's and developmentally appropriate and discharged to the care of their GP.

The report states that around 5pc to 10pc of woman admit to illicit drug use during pregnancy while universal testing in high risk populations confirm cocaine use of 10pc to 40pc.

The medics state that the clinician should have a low threshold for testing the urine of an infant where there is concern about drug use.

The medics state that this should be done to ensure a psycho-social assessment and a referral to social services.

The medics state that it is incumbent on the medical practitioner to counsel parents of the association between their drug use and the clinical findings in the hoping of preventing drug use and modifying behaviour in subsequent pregnancies.