Drug bins back at Electric Picnic – HSE to test highs surrendered by gig-goers

Electric Picnic festival-goers have been asked to surrender drugs in bins that will be placed around the site this weekend.

Seven new drugs never before seen in Ireland have already been identified as a result of the programme, including psychoactive synthetic drugs like 3-CMC.

The contents of the bins will be tested as part of the Safer Nightlife Programme, allowing the HSE to issue warnings about any high-strength drugs where necessary.

Last year, high-strength MDMA pills and psychoactive drugs were discovered at the festival. Purple skull-shaped pills containing two times the average adult dose of MDMA were found.

Described as a “cathinone drug which can cause significant mental health problems”, 3-CMC consists of white synthetic crystals that can lead to anxiety, paranoia, suicidal feelings and psychosis.

Festival-goers were warned at the time that the stimulant can lead to cravings that increase the risk of overdose.

A new pink powder being sold as “Tuci” was recently identified as a result of the drug-checking.

It is a mixture of drugs that are often unknown to the consumer and may also be called “pink cocaine”. It has been found to contain ketamine, the psychoactive substance 2-Fluoromethamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine, benzocaine and mixtures of MDMA and ketamine.

“We know the substances at the moment could be high strength, which increases the risks of a person accidentally taking too much for their bodies to handle, which could cause a drug emergency,” said Nicki Killeen, HSE emerging drug trends project manager.

“MDMA pills have varied in strength, with different pills containing from 71mg to 246mg of MDMA. This means that you could experience a different reaction each time you take a pill, so if people choose to use drugs, they need to consider harm reduction advice.

“In addition, powders can vary in potency and content, and this means it is harder to accurately measure each time they are consumed, particularly in festival settings. While it is safer not to use drugs at all, the HSE would encourage people to support the project to help them get a better understanding of the Irish drug market to notify the public of drug trends of concern.”

The HSE drugs.ie team can be found at the Main Arena, in the Jimi Hendrix campsite and in the Janis Joplin campsite on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be five surrender bins, three tents and 70 trained volunteers at the festival.