Drowning of a 13-year-old boy being treated as a tragic accident

Gardaí say they are treating the drowning of a young boy at a reservoir in south county Dublin as a tragic accident.

The body of a 13-year-old teenager was recovered by emergency services from the Bohernabreena reservoir near Dodder Park yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised after the youngster entered the water but failed to resurface. His body was taken from the reservoir by a rescue team at around 5pm and he was rushed to Crumlin Children’s Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The scene of the accident has been examined by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit and the local Coroner’s Office has been notified.

Confirming the news of the tragedy to independent.ie, a Garda spokesperson said it is being treated as an accident.

“At approximately 4:45pm Gardaí received reports of a male entering the water who had failed to resurface.

“The body of the 13-year-old was recovered from the water a short time later and removed to Crumlin Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead,” said a spokesperson.

Online Editors