‘Drowning is often a silent killer that can happen suddenly’ – expert shares signs on how to spot someone struggling in water

To minimise drowning risk, people should try to swim at Lifeguarded waterways. File photo: Steve Humphreys

The signs of drowning, an “often silent killer,” are important to know coming up to a hot Bank Holiday Weekend, experts have warned.

People can be “lulled into a false sense of security because of the warm weather,” said Roger Sweeney, the deputy CEO of Water Safety Ireland.

“The risk of drowning is greater at the start of the summer because although air temperatures are warm, the water is still cold.

"People may not yet have dipped a toe into open water but as soon as the first sign of good weather comes along, people can be lulled into a false sense of security because of the warm weather.

“Situations unfold when people overestimate their ability and underestimate the risks,” Mr Sweeney added.

"If you’re not acclimatised to the conditions, swimming in cold water can result in the rapid cooling of muscles needed to swim and stay afloat.”

He warned that the ‘drowning’ incidents we see on TV is not fully accurate.

"Contrary to popular belief, drowning is not the splashing, shouting and waving call for help that we sometimes see on TV,” he says.

"Drowning is often a silent killer that can happen suddenly and without any warning.

"There are some signs to look out for and even if you are slightly suspicious, don't wait, call for help immediately.

Water Safety: How to stay afloat and prepare for seaside emergencies

"If someone is struggling to stay afloat and drowning, they'll most likely be quiet as they focus on trying to breath and stay afloat and it is unlikely that they will be able to shout for help while doing so.

"They may be vertical in the water with their head tilted back and their mouth open, gasping for air and arms outstretched making weak or no movements.”

There is an average of 110 drownings in Ireland every year, with summer bringing a spike in incidents.

Mr Sweeney said water safety is a “significant public health issue.”

“To minimise drowning risk, people should try to swim at Lifeguarded waterways and there's good reason to do so,” he said.

"Last summer, lifeguards rescued 583 people at risk of drowning, reunited with loved ones 600 unsupervised children found wandering near water and performed more than 6,500 first aid interventions.”

Mr Sweeney urged people to swim within their depth, swim briefly and “be mindful that any cooling of the muscles can make it more difficult to swim safely at this time of year when the water is still cool.”

If you realise that someone is in trouble in the water, the key thing to remember is: “Shout. Reach. Throw.”

“Shout to calm, encourage and orientate them. Reach with anything that prevents you from entering the water (like clothing or a stick). Throw a ringbuoy or any floating object to them.”

Mr Sweeney warns against inflatable toys in open water as they can be swept away by currents and offshore breezes.

To escape a rip current, swim parallel to the shore and the swim pack to shore.

Other tips are to “never swim in quarries or reservoirs” and to never mix alcohol with water activities.

Locations of lifeguarded waterways and further information are available at watersafety.ie.