Drone footage shows incredible wheelie bin race in housing estate

A West Belfast community ditched popular sports day activities like the three-legged race and did something much more creative - a wheelie bin contest!

The Féile an Phobail, which is Ireland’s biggest community festival, held a wheelie bin race that saw six racers (and their bins) speed to the finish line.

While running through the neighbourhood of Springhill the racers had an extra obstacle as spectators threw water and flour at them.

The race was part of Springhill’s Féile Fun Day which took place yesterday.

Other free activities for the community included football, bingo, a cinema night and bouncy castles.

The party celebrated Springhill’s Community House, which has been delivering education and health services for 50 years.



