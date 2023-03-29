Drone footage gives sneak peek of new DART+ fleet

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan visited Inchicore Railway Works today to see a life-size sample prototype of the new DART rolling stock which is due to enter service in 2025.

185 trains have been ordered so far.

The new rolling stock is part of an overhaul of the DART service which will see the electrification of lines on DART+ West to Maynooth/M3 Parkway, on DART+ South-West to Hazelhatch and DART+ Coastal North to Drogheda.

Speaking at the fleet preview, Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan said: ”It is great to see this preview of the new DART+ carriages today, which customers have helped design and which will be available in the coming years.

”The DART+ Programme will transform our commuter system, vastly increasing the number of passengers who will have access to a quality and reliable rail network.

”This new fleet will facilitate DART trips to and from Drogheda from 2025 and then beyond that to the West and South West. With dedicated wheelchair, family and bicycle areas, the new fleet will ensure accessibility to a wide variety of passengers at different times of the day and week, providing comfort and independence for all users.”