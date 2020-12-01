Dromoland Castle loses €50,000 of bookings in just 48 hours after county restrictions kept in place

Dromoland Castle in Co Clare received a large number of cancellations following the announcement that county travel restrictions would remain in place until December 18.

The five-star Dromoland Castle Hotel lost €50,000 in bookings in just 48 hours following the announcement that county travel restrictions would remain in place until December 18.

General manager of the Co Clare resort Mark Nolan said the hotel was planning to open on December 2 “and have a reasonable level of business coming up to Christmas”.

However, last Friday’s announcement has led to a rush of cancellations.

Mr Nolan said: “We have had a big washout of €50,000 of bookings in the past 48 hours for December.”

He said that with the inter-county travel restriction remaining in place, the hotel will only now open at weekends until a full reopening on December 18.

Mr Nolan added: “Until December 18, we are hoping that the Clare people will stay with us, but it is tough.”

Mr Nolan said he was “disappointed but not surprised” by the inter-county restrictions remaining in place.

The luxury resort is currently going through its second Covid-19-enforced shutdown of 2020 and Mr Nolan said revenues will be down “a lot” this year compared to last year.

He said: “I am a long time in this business and I hope I never put a year down like this, from everyone’s point of view. It is times like this when you realise what a fabulous team you have.”

Close to two-thirds of Dromoland’s business during a normal year is from the US and Mr Nolan said the hotel achieved 40pc occupancy during August as a result of ‘staycationer’ business.

He said: “We got a pretty high room rate at around €400 per room per night during August.

“It is good to see that there is that ability in the Irish market to pay that for good quality accommodation.”

Mr Nolan said that without Covid-19 supports from the Government, “I don’t think we would have opened our doors”.

He made his remarks when commenting on new accounts showing that Dromoland Castle Holdings Ltd and subsidiaries last year recorded an operating profit of €498,269.

This followed revenues increasing by 2pc, from €22.59m to €23m. The operating profit takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €2.18m.

The accounts also include the performance of the nearby Inn at Dromoland Hotel.

