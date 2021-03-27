Driving 122km/h in a 50km/h zone - ‘significant number’ not driving safely despite advanced warning of Slow Down Day

Over 150,000 vehicles were monitored during the road safety campaign until 7am this Saturday morning.

Almost 1,000 vehicles were detected to be travelling above the speed limit yesterday on national Slow Down Day, Gardaí have said.

994 vehicles were recorded as travelling in excess of the speed limit despite advanced warnings from Gardaí and publicised calls for motorists to slow down as part of the national road safety campaign.

150,605 vehicles were monitored and 994 were found in breach of speed limits.

Chief Superintendent Ray McMahon of the Roads Policing Bureau said this was a worrying figure.

"It is concerning that despite advanced warning, and our widely circulated appeals to slow down, that a significant number of motorists still failed to drive safely within the applicable speed limit.

“In the course of today’s campaign we detected a number of vehicles which were being driven at well in excess of the speed limit”.

Detections of vehicles travelling in excess of the limit included: a vehicle travelling 122km/h in a 50km/h Zone in Donegal, a vehicle speeding at 96Km/H in a 60Km/h Zone in Dublin and a detection of 114Km/h in a 80Km/h Zone in Dublin.

"If a pedestrian or other vulnerable road-user is hit by a vehicle travelling at such speeds, unfortunately the outcome will inevitably be a serious injury or fatality,” Chief Superintendent McMahon said.

The majority of road users are complying with speed limits, Gardaí said, as they reiterated that the appeal to slow down is “not only for one day, but for every day”.

“We will continue to maintain our focus on non-compliant drivers as they pose a risk to themselves and other road users,” Chief Superintendent McMahon said.





Online Editors