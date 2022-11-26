| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Drivetime's Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra: 'As a public broadcaster, you’re expected to have certain standards'

Drivetime hosts Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra talk about evasive interviewees, public pressure, burnout and whether Sarah fancied Claire Byrne’s old Monday night slot or a stint on The Late Late Show

Cormac Ó hEadhra and Sarah McInerney. Photo by Marc O'Sullivan Expand
Mary Lou McDonald is suing RTÉ. Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand
Sarah McInerney. Photo by Marc O'Sullivan Expand

Close

Cormac Ó hEadhra and Sarah McInerney. Photo by Marc O'Sullivan

Cormac Ó hEadhra and Sarah McInerney. Photo by Marc O'Sullivan

Mary Lou McDonald is suing RTÉ. Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Mary Lou McDonald is suing RTÉ. Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sarah McInerney. Photo by Marc O'Sullivan

Sarah McInerney. Photo by Marc O'Sullivan

/

Cormac Ó hEadhra and Sarah McInerney. Photo by Marc O'Sullivan

Donal Lynch Twitter

As interviewers themselves, you have to believe that Drivetime dream team Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra appreciate the entertainment value of an awkward moment. And it doesn’t take long to arrive. When McInerney arrives a few minutes late, just as I’ve asked if Ó hEadhra ever feels in the shade of the effusive print reviews, adoring social media comments and magazine covers that are lavished on his partner, he (playfully?) demands that I ask the question again. “I want her to hear you say it.”

Out it comes. “‘Eclipsed’ is not a word that I would ever use to describe Cormac,” Sarah responds and moments later calls me “Declan”. My own eclipse is total.

Most Watched

Privacy