Drivers of high-emission cars facing an increase of up to €50 in motor tax bill

The cost of diesel and petrol is set to increase today. Stock picture

Motorists driving high carbon-emitting vehicles are to be hit hard in today's Budget.

Motor tax and VRT, along with the cost of diesel and petrol, are all set to rise as part of a government plan to discourage people from driving cars with high emissions.

Motor tax is expected to increase by as much as €50 a year for some drivers of high-polluting cars, while it is due to decrease for those who drive zero-emission cars.

The Government is expected to enact proposals in a recent Tax Strategy paper, prepared by the Department of Finance, which suggested an overhaul of the motor-tax system.

The changes will see 88pc of motorists escape increased taxes, but 7pc of drivers of mostly older vehicles will have to pay an extra €10 a year.

Another 4pc of motorists who own high-polluting vehicles will pay between €30 to €50 extra.

Increases in motor tax are being introduced in line with climate action commitments and will incentivise motorists to move away from higher-­pollution vehicles.

The old system of motor tax is being entirely replaced by a new model which takes emission rates into account more accurately.

A source said the Government is seeking to minimise the impact on drivers of more efficient and smaller cars while targeting heavier ­carbon-emitting vehicles.

The move will be seen as big win for the Green Party but is likely to result in a backlash for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Meanwhile, the cost of petrol and diesel is set to rise after the Budget due to a €7.50 increase in the carbon tax.

That will add €1.30 to an average 60-litre tank of petrol and €1.51 to a tank of diesel.

Government subsidies for new electric, plug-in and hybrid cars are to be phased out in favour of charging less VRT for such lower-emission vehicles. The new scheme will favour low-emitting vehicles such as EVs, plug-ins and conventional hybrids by charging far lower levels of VRT - halved to 7pc in many cases - than is currently the case.

In contrast, average- to heavy-emission fossil-fuel cars will be hit with higher VRT - with the price of those on the 'gas guzzler' end of the ­spectrum set to rocket.

It is estimated that an average family car will increase in price by upwards of €1,000 - at least - as a result of the expected measures.

Some analysts, however, have calculated that many popular family SUVs will shoot up by as much as €7,000.

Current VRT rebates subsidise the price of EVs by €5,000. There is also a €5,000 grant from the government-funded Sustainable Energy Association of Ireland (SEAI). That €5,000 VRT rebate for EVs is due to expire at the end of next year. In the meantime, the full VRT ­concession will only apply to cars costing up to €40,000 and will taper to nothing for those costing €50,000-plus.

Direct Exchequer support for hybrids (€1,500 VRT rebate for cars currently emitting under 80mm) and plug-in hybrids (up to €2,500) is to be phased out by the end of this year.

It is calculated that the lower VRT rates will compensate and keep prices similar to or, in some cases, below current levels.

The expected Budget announcements draw on the recently published Taxation Strategy Group report.

As a result, the number of VRT bands will increase from 12 to 20 to more accurately reflect, and charge for, ­pollution levels.

Irish Independent