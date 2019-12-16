Drivers face parking ban and tolls in city centres

Congestion charges, parking bans and fees to travel on untolled roads are all back on the table as possible ways of tackling traffic gridlock in the country’s cities.

Congestion charges, parking bans and fees to travel on untolled roads are all back on the table as possible ways of tackling traffic gridlock in the country’s cities.

The measures are being considered after warnings congestion will continue to worsen as the population grows, bringing with it increased business costs, stress and pollution and a reduction in quality of life and inward investment.

A report for the Department of Transport warns of the growing problem of congestion. “It is increasing, and increasing faster than forecast. It is necessary to take decisive action to reverse this trend,” it says.

The warning comes as the country’s cities and large towns face another week of traffic chaos with the pre-Christmas rush, poor weather and the normal commuter crush bringing streets to a standstill in recent weeks.

Traffic studies in Dublin, Cork and Galway show, however, transport troubles are not just confined to this time of year.

Many stretches of key commuter roads rate category 5 or 6 on a congestion ranking system where 1 is the best and 6 the worst. Much wider sections are on category 4.

Transport policy aimed to reduce car use to 45pc nationally by next year but it remains at around 65pc.

A strategy for the Greater Dublin Area, where the cost of congestion is set to approach €2bn annually by the end of the next decade, aims for a reduction to 45pc by 2035 but it is already conceded that is unlikely to be achieved without new measures.

Meanwhile, the number of commuting trips nationally is expected to rise by 35pc by 2040. The forecast is based on population and employment growth figures the report describes as "conservative".

The report warns, however, that building more roads is not the answer as it encourages more people to drive - a point likely to be seized upon in current rows over plans to widen the N11/M11 and build a ring road around Galway.

"Increasing road capacity, while also costly, runs the risk of increasing the proportion of transport demand which is made up by private car movements," it says.

Ideally an increased supply of public transport would be the first response but Dart expansion and MetroLink in Dublin and the BusConnects projects in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway are medium to long-term projects.

Even then, measures to deter car-users would be needed, such as congestion charges for entering city centres. The model used in Stockholm is considered of most relevance for a city of Dublin's size.

Eleven of the country's roads are tolled and the report points out this is to recoup the cost of construction rather than influence patterns of use. A more extensive road use charging system may have to be rolled out.

Tight restrictions on parking are proposed such as the wholesale removal of on-street parking, higher parking charges, caps on the number of spaces that can be provided in new developments and workplace parking levies.

"Parking management does not usually require large investments, such as complicated equipment, new roads or extra public transport supply, and it can be realised in a relatively short time," the report says.

Consultation

The report is out for public consultation until January 24.

Meanwhile, public transport operators say monitoring of traffic flows will be critical to keeping chaos at bay this week.

In the capital, Dublin Bus and Luas say they were in continuous contact with Operation Open City, the multi-agency initiative led by gardaí.

"We're in touch all the time and we've seen increased Garda presence at junctions to help ease pinch-points," said Dervla Brophy of Luas.

"Friday will be exceptionally busy but everyone is focused on keeping things moving."

Barry Kenny of Irish Rail, which is running the peaktime.ie campaign urging people to avoid unnecessary journeys at peak periods, said services were extremely busy but passenger numbers were being spread across the day.

From Page 1

Irish Independent