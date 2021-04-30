Driver theory tests could move online as Government looks to clear backlog for full tests 

DRIVER theory tests could soon migrate online in a bid to help clear the backlog for those waiting for a full test.

It comes as driving lessons and tests will return on a phased basis from May 10, with essential workers prioritised.

The possibility of online theory tests is being worked on at the moment, “which would really help”, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told party colleague Emer Higgins in the Dáil.

“We should be able to give some positive news on this, if not today then certainly in the next few days.”

Rural Independent Group leader Mattie McGrath said young people who wanted to be paramedics and nurses and wanted to go to college needed to get on the road.

“Something has to be done here because the backlog is enormous. They can’t get the lessons that would allow them to get driving tests,” he said.

The Joint Committee on Transport and Communications Networks said on April 1 there were 99,636 people waiting to sit their driving tests.

This number includes 5,262 who have been scheduled for an appointment, 61,635 were waiting for an appointment, and 32,739 who are currently ineligible for a test, mostly due to not having completed the mandatory 12 hours Essential Driver Training (EDT).

This is in addition to the approximately 80,000 waiting on a driving theory test.

In a statement yesterday after Micheál Martin announced Ireland’s plan for exiting lockdown, the Department of Transport said driving lessons and tests would be prioritised for essential workers, followed by motorcyclists, and then non-essential workers, starting with those who have been waiting the longest.

Details will be finalised closer to the reopening date.

