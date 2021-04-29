Driver theory tests could move online as Government looks to clear backlog for full tests 

DRIVER theory tests could soon migrate online in a bid to help clear the backlog for those waiting for a full test.

The possibility of online theory tests is being worked on at the moment, “which would really help,” Leo Varadkar told party colleague Emer Higgins in the Dáil.

“We should be able to give some positive news on this, if not today then certainly in the next few days.”

Rural Independent Group leader Mattie McGrath said young wanting to be paramedics and nurses and wanted to go to college needed to get on the road.

“Something has to be done here because the backlog is enormous. They can't get the lessons that would allow them to get driving tests.

“It is a massive backup and huge frustration to families. They need to get out driving to support the economy and support their families.”

The Tánaiste said: “I concur with that. Young people in particular need to get on the road, particularly in rural Ireland, but also in urban areas too.

“There are particular issues that we're trying to sort out, both relation to driving lessons and driving tests.”