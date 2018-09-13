Gardaí are appealing for the driver of a white truck to come forward as he may be a potential witness to a fatal road incident.

Driver of white truck 'may be witness to collision which claimed life of 18-year-old' - gardaí

A young man, aged 18, died after a collision with a car shortly after 9am yesterday morning at Bonavalley, Athlone.

The man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, and believe the driver of a white rigid truck with a tail lift may have witnessed the accident.

Gardaí ask any potential witnesses to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

