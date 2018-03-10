News Irish News

Saturday 10 March 2018

Driver of car killed after collision with truck on the N3

Garda Traffic Corps. Stock picture
Garda Traffic Corps. Stock picture
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A MAN has died after the car he was driving collided with a truck yesterday evening.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal collision on the N3 at Bunn, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. The collision happened at 6.20pm.

"A man in his late 40s was killed when his car was in collision with an articulated truck," a garda spokesman said.  "The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured."

The road at the scene remains closed to facilitate an examination of the crash site by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News