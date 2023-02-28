Driver of car dies in collision with lorry in Limerick

Gardaí remain at the scene of a fatal collision between a car and a lorry in Rathkeale, Co Limerick, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí said the male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene following the accident on the N21 around 3.30pm.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place as forensic collision investigators examine the scene of the accident.

Local councillor and cathaoirleach of Adare-Rathkeale Stephen Keary, who lives just half a mile from the accident site, said the victim is believed to be from the county but he has not been named yet as family are notified.

"My heart goes out to all concerned,” he said.

He said the cause of the accident remains to be seen.

However he said the road where the accident happened is “an extremely good stretch” and driving and weather conditions were good at the time of the collision.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the accident to come forward, especially any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the N21 in the Rathkeale area between 3pm and 3:40pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.