Driver left woman and boy (4) in crashed car after ramming gardaí

A four-year-old boy is in hospital after a car rammed a garda vehicle before smashing into a garden wall during a pursuit in Dublin.

The high-speed chase took place on Sunday night after the vehicle sped away from gardai during a traffic stop.

The car was badly damaged after it collided with a wall. A woman in her 20s, along with the child, had been in the vehicle. Investigating officers from Coolock have arrested a man in his 30s who is suspected of being the driver. Gardaí confirmed the four-year-old was hospitalised as a precaution.

The officers who were in the rammed patrol car were unhurt and bravely continued their shift after the incident. It happened shortly before 11pm when officers stopped a car while on mobile patrol in the Darndale area. It initially stopped, before colliding with the patrol car and leaving the scene.

The car then failed to stop for a number of other garda mobile units and was driven towards the East Wall area where it crashed into a garden wall at Church Road a short time later. “A man in his 30s has been arrested by investigating gardai and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Coolock Garda Station. He can be detained for up to 24 hours,” a garda spokesman said.

A source said the suspected driver of the vehicle had an outstanding bench warrant. It not believed the car was used in any incident prior to the chase.

The source said the driver initially fled the scene, leaving the injured child and woman in the car, but was later apprehended.

