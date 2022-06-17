A man was killed and another man left seriously injured after a car crash in Co Laois overnight.

Gardaí report the single-vehicle crash to have occurred on the Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road, Ballacolla, Co. Laois at 1am this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his early forties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed from the scene and taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

The passenger in the car, a man aged in his early thirties, was treated at the scene for his injuries. They are believed to be non-life threatening.

The Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road (L1640) is now closed between Moyne Cross (R434) and Rathmakelly Crossroads pending technical examination.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Rathdowney Road (L1640) between 12:30am and 1:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Road Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.