Driver killed as car leaves road and strikes wall in early hours of morning

Gardaí are investigating the single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N4 inbound at Lucan in west Dublin.

"A man in his late 40s, driver and sole occupant of the car was fatally injured when his car left the road and struck a wall at approximately 2.15 am this morning," a garda spokesman said.

"The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to Blanchardstown Hospital where a post mortem will take place.