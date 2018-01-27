News Irish News

Saturday 27 January 2018

'Driver is toast now' - Gardaí stop car with 'no rear tyre' and discover a number of traffic offences

Picture: Garda Twitter account
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardaí in Dublin discovered a car had no insurance, tax or NCT - after they pulled it over because there was no rear tyre.

The car was stopped in Skerries this week.

A post on the Garda twitter account said: "Driver is toast now."

Gardaí also called for motorists to take responsibility to ensure their cars are roadworthy.

"The risk the driver took in driving a car with no tyre is ridiculous. Sub-standard tyres reduce road handling and increase breaking distance. Drivers are responsible to make sure the car is roadworthy."

