'Driver is toast now' - Gardaí stop car with 'no rear tyre' and discover a number of traffic offences
Gardaí in Dublin discovered a car had no insurance, tax or NCT - after they pulled it over because there was no rear tyre.
The car was stopped in Skerries this week.
A post on the Garda twitter account said: "Driver is toast now."
Gardaí also called for motorists to take responsibility to ensure their cars are roadworthy.
"The risk the driver took in driving a car with no tyre is ridiculous. Sub-standard tyres reduce road handling and increase breaking distance. Drivers are responsible to make sure the car is roadworthy."
This is bread and butter to us. Car with no rear tyre stopped by Gardaí in Skerries. Then discovered car has no Insurance/Tax/NCT. Driver is toast now! pic.twitter.com/dmqlQWt8qq— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 27, 2018
Online Editors