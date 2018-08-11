A young member of the Traveller community was killed after the pick-up truck he was driving was involved in a pursuit by gardaí.

Driver is killed in horrific crash after speeding away from gardaí

Officers originally thought the man killed in the incident was his father, a 47-year-old with an address in Belfast, and with the same name.

This was due to the seriousness of the injuries suffered by the deceased. However, it was later determined to be the younger man who had been in the pick-up truck and who had died.

A 48-year-old woman, who was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle and is believed to be the mother of the dead man, was in a critical condition in hospital last night.

Meanwhile a 13-year-old boy, a brother of the deceased who was in the back seat, escaped without serious injury.

It is understood the Northern Irish family were in Dublin for the funeral of an elderly female member of the Traveller community.

The man died when the truck he was driving crashed into metal fencing and a tree at Fairview Park in the early hours of yesterday morning. No other vehicle was involved.

Minutes before, a patrol car from Clontarf noticed the truck "swerving all over" the Malahide Road close to Clontarf beach.

Gardaí pulled over the vehicle. The driver spoke briefly to the two officers.

Sources said there was a strong smell of alcohol from the vehicle. Before officers could speak to the driver in depth, or attempt to breathalyse him, the man drove off at speed.

Gardaí began to pursue the vehicle, which crashed a couple of minutes later.

A source said: "It was a very short pursuit, the officers were actually keeping their distance because he was driving so badly and dangerously."

The woman in the vehicle was taken to the Mater Hospital, where she is now fighting for her life. The 13-year-old boy was taken to Temple Street Hospital.

It is understood gardaí have attempted to take a statement from the boy but so far have been unsuccessful.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) is investigating the fatality, in line with protocol.

A spokesperson for the watchdog said the vehicle involved had come to the attention of gardaí prior to the collision.

The junction of Clontarf Road, Marino Mart and the Malahide Road in Fairview was closed for a technical examination early yesterday morning.

The heavily damaged silver Nissan Navara was removed from the scene, along with a marked Garda car.

Gardaí have appealed to any witnesses to contact Clontarf garda station on 01 6664800.

