Driver hospitalised after truck ploughs into pharmacy in Co Mayo

A lorry “skidded on black ice” and went through the front of a pharmacy in Co Mayo overnight.

The incident, which occurred in Charlestown at approximately 2.30am, resulted in the driver of the truck being taken to hospital.

O’Donnell’s TotalHealth pharmacy confirmed the truck crashed into their store in Charlestown, Co Mayo, and that “no one was seriously injured”.

Gardaí confirmed units attended the scene along with emergency services this morning.

“A truck collided with a traffic island and then collided with a parked vehicle and caused extensive damage to a building on Market Square.

“The driver of the truck was taken to Mayo University Hospital. His injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

“Local diversions are in place this morning,” a Garda spokesperson said.