Wednesday 20 June 2018

Driver has 'very lucky escape' after fence goes through van window

The van at the scene this morning Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A man has been hospitalised after the van he was driving left the roadway and crashed into a fence on the N7 in Dublin this morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and said the driver had a "very lucky escape" after a piece of the fence went through the bonnet and front windscreen.

The incident happened on the N7 at around 9am this morning.

A crew from Tallaght Fire Station assisted emergency services at the scene.

Online Editors

