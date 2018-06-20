Driver has 'very lucky escape' after fence goes through van window
A man has been hospitalised after the van he was driving left the roadway and crashed into a fence on the N7 in Dublin this morning.
Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and said the driver had a "very lucky escape" after a piece of the fence went through the bonnet and front windscreen.
The incident happened on the N7 at around 9am this morning.
A crew from Tallaght Fire Station assisted emergency services at the scene.
A crew from Tallaght Fire Station attended an RTC on the #N7 at 9am. A small van left the roadway and crashed through a fence. The driver had a very lucky escape after parts of the fence came through the windscreen and bonnet. @AmbulanceNAS transported the driver to hospital. pic.twitter.com/RSxHLV63wU— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 20, 2018
