Driver due in court tomorrow after man dies following road collision

A man who was critically injured when the car he was a passenger in was involved in a collision has died, gardaí confirmed tonight.

The collision involving two cars occurred on McCurtain Street in Fermoy, Co Cork, at around 8.40pm on Saturday.

The man who was a passenger in one of the cars and who was aged in his 20s was critically injured and was taken to Cork University Hospital. He has since died.

A man aged in his late 30s, who was a driver of one of the cars, was arrested at the scene of the collision and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, as a garda station in Co Cork.

He has since been charged in relation to the fatal collision and is due to appear before Mallow District Court tomorrow morning.

Gardaí have appealed to any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were in the McCurtain Street area between 8.30pm and 9pm and who have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, is asked to give this to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Gardaí said their investigations are continuing.