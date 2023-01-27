Driver dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny

A man has died in a road collision in the early hours of the morning in Co Kilkenny.

The driver, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision that occurred at around 2.50am at Carn, in Dunbell, when the car he was driving struck a wall.

“The driver, a man aged in his 30s, was later pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny. A post-mortem will take place in due course,” gardaí said.

The road is currently closed while forensic collision investigators examine the scene.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí,” gardaí said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”