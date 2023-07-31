Driver dies after Tipperary road crash involving a van and articulated lorry

A person has died following a road traffic collision involving a van and an articulated lorry in Co Tipperary this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision which occurred on the N24 Cahir-Clonmel Road, between Barne Lodge and Condon’s Cross, at approximately 10.40am.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no further details about the deceased available at this time.

A technical examination of the scene is ongoing by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road – which is the main Waterford to Limerick road - remains closed, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N24 this morning, 31st July 2023, between 10am and 10.45am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.