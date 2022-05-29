Driver dies after car collides with ditch and catches fire in Co Wexford

A driver has died after the car they were in collided with a ditch and subsequently caught fire.

The single vehicle collision took place in the townland of Clonhaston outside Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, at around 7.30pm this evening.

Gardaí said the vehicle collided with a ditch on the R744 in Clonhaston and then went on fire.

A garda spokesperson said the driver was fatally injured in the collision. Details about the driver are “currently unknown”.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene.

The R744 is currently closed and will remain closed overnight as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Enniscorthy are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was travelling on the R744 outside Enniscorthy this evening and through Clonhaston between 7.15pm and 7.40pm, is asked to contact gardaí.

Road users who may have camera (including dash cam) footage of this area are asked to make it available to officers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.