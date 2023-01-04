A man has died after the bus he was driving crashed in Co Westmeath this evening.

The bus had approximately 20 passengers on board and some were removed to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, gardaí said.

The single-vehicle collision occurred in the townland of Killogeenaghan, Moate, Co. Westmeath this evening at approximately 5.30pm.

The man (55) who was driving the bus died after the vehicle left the road and collided with a ditch.

He was removed from the scene to the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, in a serious condition and later died. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

“There were approximately 20 passengers on the bus at the time and some were removed to hospital to be treated, with non-life threatening injuries,” a Garda spokesperson said.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Garda forensic collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene on Thursday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station (090) 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.