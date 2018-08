Gardaí have arrested a driver of an articulated vehicle who was travelling on the wrong side of the road, without a seatbelt and with an open bottle of wine.

Driver arrested for drink-driving found to be 11 times over the limit

The driver was arrested at 3.10pm at Cloontuskert in Co Roscommon.

A court date has not yet been set.

Gardai have been out in force with checkpoints set up across the country, particularly over the August bank holiday weekend.

Online Editors