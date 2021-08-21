Driver arrested after passenger (20s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Limerick

A man has been arrested after one of his passengers died in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Co Limerick in the early of hours of the morning.

The collision occurred on the R518 Askeaton to Rathkeale Road, at around 1am.

A male passenger (20s) was pronounced dead at the scene and has been removed to University Hospital Limerick for post mortem.

Another male passenger (20s) was taken to UHL to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, who gardaí said is in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and conveyed to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place as Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who were travelling on the R518 at Cragmore Askeaton at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”