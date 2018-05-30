An 85-year-old man killed in a two-car collision had a heart attack moments before the tragic accident, gardaí believe.

Driver (85) 'had heart attack' just before fatal crash

Gardaí in Kilmainham are appealing for witnesses following the collision, which occurred yesterday morning on Conyngham Road, Dublin 8.

The elderly male, who was the driver of the car, had two passengers on board at the time of the crash. He was removed by ambulance to St James's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A source told the Irish Independent that the man suddenly collapsed at the wheel by the junction at Islandbridge Gate, Phoenix Park. "We won't know exactly what the cause of death is until after the post-mortem, but it looks like he had a heart attack right before the collision."

The driver of the second car was also sent to hospital, suffering a broken collar bone. The scene was examined by local scenes of crime members and the coroner has been notified.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out and the results will determine the course of the Garda investigation. Witnesses

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilmainham garda station on 01 6669700.

There has been a spate of serious and fatal collisions on Irish roads in recent days. In a separate incident, gardaí are renewing an appeal for witnesses following a horrific collision in Co Wexford, in which a 19-year-old died.

The incident that occurred on the N11 in Enniscorthy involved three cars at about 12 noon on May 22. The teenager who died was a front-seat passenger.

The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital. The driver of the second vehicle, a green 4x4, was also removed to hospital with minor injuries. One of the passengers in the third vehicle suffered minor injuries. The scene was examined by a local forensic collision investigators and investigations are ongoing.

Investigators are appealing to any motorist in the area at the time of the collision who may have dash-cam footage to make it available to them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy garda station on 053-9242580 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

