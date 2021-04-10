Driver (30s) seriously injured in traffic collision in Donegal

A driver was seriously injured in a traffic collision that occurred in Donegal this morning.

At approximately 8:30am on April 10, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single car traffic collision on the N14, on the Letterkenny to Lifford road, near Castledooey.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her thirties, sustained serious injuries.

She was taken from the scene by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The road at the scene of the collision is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, and are particularly appealing to those with camera footage from along this route at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Letterkenny Garda Station at 074-9167100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any other Garda Station.

Irish Independent