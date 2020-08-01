Driver (30s) in critical condition after serious collision near Dublin Airport

A man (30s) is in critical condition after a single vehicle crash took place last night near Dublin Airport.

Three men were rushed to Beaumont Hospital after the collision took place on the R108 road near Dublin Airport at 10pm last night.

The driver is currently in critical condition and two male passengers, aged in their 20s and 30s, were also hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a time for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

According to a garda spokesperson, investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors