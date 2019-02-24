A 16-year-old boy has been killed and four other teenage boys have been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle collision in Carlow.

A 16-year-old boy has been killed and four other teenage boys have been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle collision in Carlow.

Driver (16) killed, four other teens injured in single vehicle collision

Gardai are investigating the collision which occurred near 'The Nine Stones' Mount Leinster, Borris, Co Carlow at approximately 5am on Sunday morning.

The 16-year-old boy was fatally injured when the car he was driving struck a wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to Waterford Hospital.

The four other male occupants of the car, all in their late teens, were taken to St Luke’s Hospital and Waterford University Hospital.

One of the teens is believed to be in a serious condition.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors