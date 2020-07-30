Drinks industry group warns that 20,000 jobs are ‘vulnerable’ after figures show a fall in alcohol consumption

Government to be asked to let customers drink at the bar in bid to save rural pubs. Stock image

Newly published figures from the Revenue Commissioners show that alcohol consumption was down by 7.7pc in April, May and June this year when compared to 2019.

Beer consumption is down by 17.4pc, while spirits fell by 9.8pc and cider by 9.4pc.

Wine was the only category to see an increase in consumption and figures showed it was up by 10pc in comparison to last year.

Drinks and hospitality industry representative body Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) has warned that the rest of the year will see a reduction in sales in the sector by almost 50pc and warned that jobs are “vulnerable”.

“Even if guidelines change, we anticipate the second half of the year will see a reduction in sales by as much as 50pc the sector. We estimate that over 20,000 jobs are vulnerable,” said Rosemary Garth, Chairperson of the group.

“We need to think and act fast, not least on measures like taxation which can have an immediate impact. Reducing excessively high excises taxes on alcohol is one such measure and October’s Budget is the time for such a reduction,” she added.

However, Alcohol Action Ireland said that the figures showed a “modest reduction” and that the public resorted to drinking at home during lockdown.

“While this data on alcohol receipts is provisional, it does however confirm precisely what has been our concern that people are drinking a great deal more at home now,” said Eunan McKinney, Head of Communications at Alcohol Action Ireland.

“Already, in Ireland, 200,000 children each day have to navigate a domestic environment where parental alcohol misuse is the primary source of a life-long trauma.”

He added that even during the height of lockdown, 93pc of regular alcohol consumption prevailed.

“In the recent campaign by the alcohol industry to have VAT on alcohol products reduced, they estimated that 75% of all alcohol products were consumed in the On-Trade licenced premises; this data from Revenue clearly clarifies that this is simply not the case, and that during the most restrictive period of the COVID lockdown Ireland’s alcohol users continued to purchase 93% of their regular consumption,” Mr McKinney added.

Online Editors