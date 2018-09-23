Drink driving suspect miraculously escaped 'fireball' crash and hid from emergency services

Police in Magherafelt, Co Derry arrested a man for drink driving on Saturday morning after discovering an upside down car on fire.

Police in Magherafelt, Co Derry arrested a man for drink driving on Saturday morning after discovering an upside down car on fire.

The vehicle (pictured) was discovered on the Springhill Road in Moneymore and police described it as a "fireball".

Police initially believed that the driver was trapped inside and attempted to get into the vehicle, but were forced back by flames and explosions.

The fire service then arrived and extinguished the fire and it became clear nobody was inside.

Police searched the area and located the driver after a number of hours, he was attempting to hide from police.

The man was provided with medical treatment and arrested for a number of offences including driving with excess alcohol.

"This incident required/wasted significant resources for most of the night with a large number of police for search and person recovery, three fire appliances with their crews, one ambulance with crew and in addition to this we tasked Air Support and Dog call signs to assist," a PSNI spokesperson said.

The driver has been released on bail.

Belfast Telegraph