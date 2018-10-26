Drink drivers to now face three-month ban as revised law is rolled out from today

Transport Minister Shane Ross said the new drink driving provisions of the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2018 come into effect today.

The roll-out of the tough new sanctions coincides with a Garda crackdown on both drink and drug driving in which gardaí will be conducting mandatory roadside spot checks over the bank holiday.

Under the controversial new law, all drink drivers will receive an automatic three-month driving disqualification as well as a €200 fine and possibility of criminal conviction if they exceed the legal blood-alcohol limit of 50mgs for experienced drivers and 20mgs for learner or professional drivers.

Previously, drivers who drove above the legal blood-alcohol limit were subject to receiving penalty points on their licences.

But Mr Ross said such provisions didn't go far enough to discourage people from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

"I am pleased to commence these measures, which mark a further significant step in clamping down on the scourge of drink driving," he said.

"There are few more irresponsible and dangerous things people can do than drink and drive. It was always wrong to give people the mild slap on the wrist of three penalty points for such potentially lethal behaviour and it is great satisfaction to know in future people who behave this way will face a disqualification."

