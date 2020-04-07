Dress made with over 300 respiratory tubes among finalists announced for this year’s Junk Kouture

A dress made out of over 300 respiratory tubes is among those who have been announced as finalists for this year’s Junk Kouture competition.

The annual competition sees post-primary school students produce high-end designs using recycled materials.

Among 80 finalists competing in the 10th year of the event this autumn is a butterfly design dress made out of over 300 respiratory tubes.

Created by Lexie Carty, Nadine Kehoe and Aoife Moorehouse of Coláiste Bríde, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, the outfit sees butterfly wings for the top and bottom of the dress handcrafted from chicken wire.

Tubing was then cut, rolled and sewed corrugated respiratory tubing from a pharmaceutical company to slot into each individual section of the wire.

Their design is one of five Wild Card finalists which were announced yesterday.

The other finalists are, Olann Álainn by Aoife Brogan, Once Upon A Culture by Anastazija Stojakovic, Alex Sirbu, Mansi Neerputh, The Butterfly Effect by Lexie Carty, Nadine Kehoe, Aoife Moorehouse, Bee Gold by Moya Ibbotson, Katie Flynn, Moya Guinan and Arcoiris by Lauraine Canty, Sophie Pyke, Rachel Lambe.

The Wild Card entries were selected by RTÉ 2FM DJ Tara Stewart, who said she was impressed by political messages behind designs.

“I was impressed by the brilliant stories and even political messages behind the designs. Important topics ranging from global warming and Pride to arranged marriages were touched on by students – I think it is safe to say that the kids are alright,” she said.

Aoife Brogan’s Olann Álainn sees collected off-cuts and trimmings from various projects destined for the bin fashioned into a a classic ballgown dress which features leggings underneath a full skirt.

Anastazija Stojakovic, Alex Sirbu and Mansi Neerputh’s project Once Upon A Culture is based around the theme of arranged marriages, with inspirations from henna and lace worn in the Indian culture.

The environment is highlighted in Moya Ibbotson, Katie Flynn and Moya Guinan’s design. Election posters and old jeans were used to create a regal masterpiece.

Over 500 Pringle cans are used in Lauraine Canty, Sophie Pyke and Rachel Lambe’s project Arcoiris. They are hand cut and shaped each piece to make a variety of dynamic designs. The team’s design celebrates the LGBT+ community and promotes a message of positivity and pride.

Online Editors