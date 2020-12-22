Dreams of a white Christmas dashed as Met Éireann predicts a fairly mild one

Met Éireann has ruled out the possibility of a white Christmas this year despite a dip in temperatures on Christmas Eve.

Those hoping to play in the snow are in for disappointment as Christmas Day is set to be cloudy and dry, with temperatures ranging between 6C and 9C.

Christmas Eve will be mostly dry – with sunny spells with temperatures ranging between 4C and 7C and a risk of isolated light showers in the afternoon.

Despite temperatures dropping as low as -2C on Christmas Eve night, Met Éireann promised favourable weather for Santa as he embarks on his travels, confirming: “All systems are go for Santa’s flight plan.”

Isolated showers are expected in the northwest tonight as temperatures fall to between -1C and 3C, causing frosty and icy patches to develop overnight.

Today will see hazy sunny spells develop across the north of the country with just isolated showers.

Cloud will thicken in Munster and south Leinster through the day with patchy rain and drizzle extending from the south during the afternoon. It will be cold day with highest temperatures of 3C to 6C.

Light variable breezes are forecast, increasing moderate to fresh along southern coasts later.

Tomorrow will bring rain and even sleet in the morning – although snow is not expected – leaving some brighter spells.

Met Éireann is predicting that it will be mostly clear by tomorrow evening with temperatures dropping to -2C with a risk of frost and icy patches.

Some longer range forecasters have predicted snow on higher ground later on this week, but at the moment the chances of a white Christmas look to be slim.

