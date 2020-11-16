Dreaming of a ‘White Christmas’? Weather forecasters predict no snow in Ireland on December 25

Met Éireann, which does not offer long-range weather forecasts, said that snow falling on Christmas Day in measurable quantities is relatively rare in Ireland, occurring on average every six years.

IRELAND'S hopes of a White Christmas to boost festive spirits after the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown are rated as very much an outside bet.

Met Éireann, which does not offer long-range weather forecasts, said that snow falling on Christmas Day in measurable quantities is relatively rare in Ireland, occurring on average roughly every six years.

For it to qualify as a White Christmas, a measurable amount of snow has to have fallen at Dublin Airport by 9am on Christmas morning.

Paddy Power bookmakers rank the chances of a White Christmas at no more than 6-1 for Dublin and Belfast - slightly higher than the odds for London at 8-1.

Scotland is ranked as having the best chance of a White Christmas with Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen offered at 4-1.

Ireland has enjoyed snow on Christmas Day nine times over the past 60 years - in 1964, 1970, 1980, 1993, 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2010.

Ten years ago Ireland shivered in the so-called 'big freeze' with temperatures sinking to as low as minus 11C on December 25 while parts of Dublin witnessed the heaviest snowfall recorded in modern times.

Rivers and streams froze with thousands left without running water as pipes couldn't cope with the cold snap and the subsequent thaw.

Accuweather, which does offer long-range weather forecasts, said it is not looking like Santa Claus will need snow reports for his toy deliveries across Ireland on December 24-25.

It indicated that December will deliver typical Irish winter weather with plenty of rain showers and the odd spell of sunshine as well as some occasionally mild temperatures – in stark contrast to the heavy snow typical of the North Pole.

The early indications are that Christmas Eve will prove blustery across Ireland while Christmas Day will witness rain showers and temperatures of around 7C to 9C.

Unfortunately, Christmas week looks like proving quite unsettled with rain showers dominating December 25-29 with some sunshine finally forecast for the 24 hours before New Year's Eve. It looks like 2020 – which cannot end quickly enough for families fed up of the pandemic and disruption to normal life – will end on an unsettled note with rain showers.

