Dream big: My parents were best management team, says Gavin as he gets doctorate

Living near Casement Aerodrome, military aircraft flew over his head on a daily basis and from a young age he harboured ambitions of becoming a pilot.

"My parents nurtured that dream. We were encouraged to shoot for the moon as even if you miss you'll land amongst the stars," he recalled.

When it came to shooting for the stars, he couldn't have landed any higher than the achievements he clocked up during his seven-year tenure at the helm of the Dublin team.

He became the most successful manager in GAA history after guiding Dublin's senior football team to a record five-in-a-row All-Ireland victories, as well as one in 2013.

He then decided to go out on a high with his shock retirement news last month.

However, he said he owed it all to his parents for instilling a strong work ethic in him from an early age.

Speaking as he was conferred with an honorary doctorate at Dublin City University yesterday, he told the audience in the Helix how he was "deeply humbled" by the accolade.

The ceremony was attended by luminaries from the GAA world as well as his delighted wife Jennifer, children Yasmin and Jude, and his proud parents.

"I was very fortunate to grow up at home in a caring, learning and motivated environment. My parents' leadership was the example they set for us day in, day out," he said.

His father was a lorry driver who coached the local GAA team and his mother a teacher who was ahead of her time and "each day we saw that team in action".

"If the truth be known, I'm handing on the reins of the Dublin football team as, despite trying my best, I could never match the unparalleled success of this management team, who won 12 consecutive under-12 Street League titles in a row," he said.

The qualified pilot and senior director at the Irish Aviation Authority also said how his time in the Irish Air Corps taught him much about leadership.

"I learnt about commitment, I was taught that it's not about you. It's about committing yourself to your troops, to your team, to your people.

"A team feels a leader's commitment when a leader takes time to serve them.

"I learnt that leaders eat last and when you serve a team, you help them grow and they help you grow," he added.

Speaking afterwards, he said that he would miss the team but he was "really excited for 2020" and seeing what that would bring.

"I'll go back to my local club where I manage the under-11s, and aviation takes me around the world so I'm very busy with that too, so who knows what the future holds," he said.

His replacement is due to be announced imminently.

Irish Independent