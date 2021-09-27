Drawing helps me deal with stress of my job, says children’s doctor who sells pieces for over €1,000 a pop

By day he can be found in hospital scrubs, caring for our most vulnerable babies, but at night consultant David Sweet has a whole other career as an artist.

The Belfast father-of-three juggles a high-pressure job as a neonatal intensive care paediatric consultant at the Royal Victoria Maternity Hospital with the more soothing pursuit of painting.

Until Covid-19 struck, David was a regular at Victoria Square, where prints of his paintings of famous local landscapes were a big seller ahead of Christmas. He also fulfils commissions, mostly portraits.

While he insists that his art business is not raking in enough money to allow him to leave his day job any time soon, his paintings are selling for an impressive £1,000 (€1,170) a piece, with prints fetching around £185.

The talented artist’s dual careers came about by accident when his genetics scientist wife Kerry bought him painting lessons as a gift for Christmas.

“I did enjoy art at school, but back when I was studying, you couldn’t do art with sciences, so I had to drop it after O-level,” David explains.

“Ten years ago, Kerry bought me some art lessons with Belfast artist Rosie McClelland.

“It was at a period in my career when I had a bit more time in the evenings.

“Rosie introduced me to pastels and the Pastel Society of Ireland, which I became a member of.

“I continued classes for three years and then built a studio at home.

“About four years ago, it became a business when I started to put stuff in galleries and tried to sell some.

“I also started a stall in Victoria Square, selling prints coming up to Christmas.

One of David Sweet's paintings

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of David Sweet's paintings

“It was just for craic and enjoyment, not so much to make a lot of money.

“My daughters were going to university and they helped me out as a way to make some money. When Covid came, I had to take everything online.”

While David has enjoyed success as an artist, he is not ready to give up his career as a consultant.

It has become normal for him to have to drop his brush and run when called to an emergency at the hospital.

Despite the demands of his role, the 54-year-old — father to Lara (23), Chloe (20) and 17-year-old Katie — would not have life any other way.

As a consultant in neonatal intensive care, David works with some of our sickest and most vulnerable newborns.

Most of the babies in his care are premature or have congenital problems.

He believes his art has helped him to cope with the stressful nature of his job, dealing with such tiny and acutely ill babies.

“I started my career in 1992, working in paediatrics. I was working with newborns in intensive care very early in my career and I really loved it,” David tells Sunday Life.

“I liked paediatrics because babies get a lot of diseases, but mostly ones that you can fix and make a difference.

“I moved to the neonatal unit in the Royal in 2002. Our unit takes the sickest babies from all over the province.

“It can be a stressful job and it is difficult for the doctors and nurses because not every baby will survive. That is just part of life. Sometimes things happen we have no control over.

“I’ve found that painting has been good because it gives me time to do something different.

“It is very mindful and focused and a nice way of balancing the stress.”

David has been building up a reputation for his paintings of landscapes and his portraiture.

His work is currently on display in the Charles Gilmore and the Eakin galleries in Belfast, as well as Gallery 1608 in Bushmills. He also fulfils commissions through his website.

“I really enjoy doing Northern Ireland landscapes — places people are familiar with and will recognise, such as the Mournes, the Lanyon Building in Belfast and scenes from the north Antrim coast,” David explains.

“Part of my income stream comes from commissions. People mostly want pictures of their children or families, so I do figurative work as well.

“I work with pastels, which is a special type of medium that works well with my day job because if I get called out, I can just put everything down, go and then resume when I want.

“It’s not like colouring pencils, but it’s the same principle.

“If I was using oil paints and I was called out, it would be very frustrating returning to find brushes stuck with drying paint on them.

David Sweet at work in his studio

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Sweet at work in his studio

“With pastels, I can just leave, come back and everything will be as I left it.

“When I am on call, I don’t have to be physically in the hospital but [I do have to be] available to go at any time.

“Painting is a good way to spend that time as I can’t really go out golfing or do something outside the house.”

While he is earning a healthy profit from something he’s passionate about, David is not about to hang up his stethoscope any time soon.

“It has been nice to develop my painting and it does take a bit of work to learn new techniques,” he says.

“It is possible to develop alternative skills than the one you have for your job if you are willing to devote the time to it. I don’t think anyone has an innate ability. You have to be prepared to work at it.

“The art business can be tricky. It is alluring enough to keep me happy but not enough to stop me doing my day job any time soon.”

For more information, visit www.davidsweet.co.uk or look for David on Facebook