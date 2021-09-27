| 10.7°C Dublin

Drawing helps me deal with stress of my job, says children’s doctor who sells pieces for over €1,000 a pop

One of David Sweet's paintings Expand
David Sweet at work in his studio Expand

Stephanie Bell

By day he can be found in hospital scrubs, caring for our most vulnerable babies, but at night consultant David Sweet has a whole other career as an artist.

The Belfast father-of-three juggles a high-pressure job as a neonatal intensive care paediatric consultant at the Royal Victoria Maternity Hospital with the more soothing pursuit of painting.

Until Covid-19 struck, David was a regular at Victoria Square, where prints of his paintings of famous local landscapes were a big seller ahead of Christmas. He also fulfils commissions, mostly portraits.

