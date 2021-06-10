Draught alcohol-free Guinness set to land in pubs next month in ‘keg so small it’s a can’

Drinkers who love the taste of Guinness but who prefer to keep a clear head will be delighted by the news that the alcohol-free version of the iconic black stuff will be on draught in pubs next month.

And Guinness 0.0 will be delivered to pubs in kegs so small that they are the size of a beer can - in fact the kegs are beer cans.

Instead of the normal full-sized kegs, the makers of the world-famous Irish stout have created what they call the ‘MicroDraught’ system.

A slightly modified can of Guinness is slotted into a special holder over the tap and is then pierced to allow Guinness 0.0 to flow like regular draught Guinness.

The company explained that the double coaxial piercing of the can allows air to be pumped in to push the liquid out and through a standard Guinness spout.

“The result is a beautiful two-part pour with the iconic surge and settle and cold, smooth taste of Guinness, just without the alcohol,” they said.

Guinness 0.0 will be in pubs in July, in time for the targeted reopening of indoor hospitality, and the following month in supermarkets and off-licences.

Originally set to launch in 2020, the initial roll-out was stalled as a precautionary measure due to a microbiological contamination which occurred during the production process. Since then, teams have been working to introduce a new filtration process and additional quality assurance measures through the production process.

Claiming to be “the Guinness with everything, except alcohol” it boasts “the same beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavour and unique dark colour of Guinness.”

Alan McAleenan, marketing director at Guinness Ireland said: “Guinness has always maintained the upmost commitment to quality. We are 100pc confident that consumers’ expectations of our quality standards will be met with our new non-alcoholic Guinness 0.0.”

The beverage is brewed just like normal Guinness using water, barley, hops and yeast, but a cold filtration process removes the alcohol without damaging the product with high temperatures.

The demand for non-alcoholic drinks has been growing steadily in Ireland in recent years.

The choice and quality coming to the market is greater than ever. Irish craft breweries such as Wicklow Wolf brewery – which brews Moonlight Non-Alcoholic Hoppy Ale – are one of many meeting the demand for high-quality non-alcoholic choices.

Reality TV star Spencer Matthews has also responded to the growing interest in low and non-alcoholic options. He launched CleanCo in 2019, offering alcohol-free spirits which they encourage you to “drink irresponsibly”.