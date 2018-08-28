Dramatic scenes as firefighters battle blaze at Primark store

Firefighters are currently battling a major blaze at a Primark building in Belfast.

Firefighters are currently battling a major blaze at a Primark building in Belfast.

Eleven fire engines and an aerial appliance are currently at the scene of the incident.

The building has been evacuated and the public has been advised to avoid the area.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: "Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire in the 5th floor of the Primark building in the Castle Street area of Belfast. The building has been evacuated. The public are advised to avoid the area whilst the incident is ongoing."

Police have cordoned off the area as the fire service tackles the blaze.

Designed by architect Sir Robert Taylor, the historic Bank Building was constructed in 1785 and opened in 1787. It was also a shop and drapery firm.

The building was extensively damaged by three bombs on April 9 1975 which forced then tenants Boots to move out.

It was then refurbished and reopened in 1979 by current owners Primark.

Belfast Telegraph