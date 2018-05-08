Four young people have suffered injuries, including one 20-year-old man who suffered suspected spinal injuries, in two separate car crashes overnight.

Dramatic photo shows car wreckage as four young people injured in separate crashes

Cork City Fire Brigade crews shared a dramatic photograph of one of the incidents which occurred in Douglas, Cork.

Crews attended a crash in the early hours of the morning after a car with two occupants hit a number of poles. They used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the occupants.

Crews attend a road traffic collision overnight and used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the occupants.



Crumple zones help to absorb the force of the collision, ensuring the passenger compartment remained intact. Occupants brought to hospital by @AmbulanceNAS for treatment. pic.twitter.com/BzNN6iFenO — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) May 8, 2018

Writing on Twitter, the fire crews said that "crumple zones" helped to absorb the force of the collision, ensuring the passenger compartment remained intact. Both occupants were rushed to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of Clonakilty, Co Cork, a young man (20) was rushed to Cork University Hospital following the single vehicle crash which occurred at 3.20am. A young woman (19) who was also in the vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries and shock.

The N71 Cork Road between Shannonvale and Clonakilty was closed this morning as gardaí attended the scene. It is understood the young man did not suffer life-threatening injuries, but does have suspected spinal injuries.

Gardaí confirmed they are currently investigating the single-vehicle collision.

