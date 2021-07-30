Dramatic increase in young people being hit by pandemic loneliness

Dramatic increases in the proportion of Irish people experiencing loneliness during the Covid-19 pandemic have been recorded with the problem particularly affecting young adults.

A new study by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre shows 47pc of those aged 18-25 in the Republic reported feeling lonely most of the time during the first months of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 – up from just 1.7pc when a similar survey was conducted before the pandemic in 2016.

There was a threefold increase in the proportion of all adults in Ireland who said they experienced loneliness for the majority of time over the same period – up from 6.7pc in 2016 to 21pc last year.

It was slightly below the EU average of 25pc.

Although loneliness is commonly regarded as a problem affecting older people, the latest report shows young people were most affected by social distancing and quarantining measures.

The proportion of 18-25-year-olds across the EU who reported feeling lonely during the pandemic at 35pc was four times higher in April-July 2020 than in 2016.

Loneliness still increased but not to the same extent among other age groups.

There was no great difference between men and women or urban and rural dwellers, although favourable economic circumstances and good health protect against loneliness.

One of the co-authors of the report, Laura Giulia Cassio, said that loneliness and social isolation were being increasingly recognised as critical public health issues that need to be addressed with effective intervention strategies.

“We might reasonably expect that loneliness induced by the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated containment measures will prove to be mostly transient in nature,” said Ms Cassio.

“However, it would be incautious to dismiss concerns that more than a year of reduced in-person contacts might result in a rise in chronic loneliness long after the pandemic subsides.”

The EU’s vice-president for democracy and demography, Dubravka Šuica, said the pandemic had brought problems like loneliness and social isolation to the fore and said the debate represented an opportunity to highlight a problem that had often been regarded as taboo.