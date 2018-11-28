Dramatic CCTV images show incident in Co Monaghan which left 'devoted husband and father' dead

Dramatic CCTV images have emerged of an incident in Co Monaghan last night which left one man dead and a garda injured.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm last night in Castleblayney, and is understood to have started when a man left the local garda station and attempted to drive away in a silver Audi A6.

It is understood that a garda attempted to stop the man but the driver drove off - dragging the garda approximately 500m along the road before crashing into another car that was parked on the Main Street in Castleblayney.

Stephen Marron (47) who had been sitting in the parked Skoda car was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.

Mr Marron, from Castleblayney, had been sitting in the driver seat of the parked car.

Garda Michael Devlin (31), who is stationed in Monaghan Garda Station, suffered facial, head and leg injuries.

He was treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but has since been released.

The driver of the Audi A6 was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

Gardai have appealed for a woman to get in touch with them in relation to last night's incident.

A Garda spokesman said that she is a member of the public and was the first person to come along to the incident and she gave assistance to the injured Garda.

Scene of the Fatal crash on the Main Street in Castleblayney

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid to Mr Marron, who was a "devoted husband and father" and served as an assistant sacristan in the Parish of Muckno.

In a statement, a spokesperson for from the parish said the community has been left shocked and deeply saddened by his death.

The Parish Priest of Muckno, Canon Shane McCaughey, said: "Stephen was the go-to-man for everyone in the community of Muckno parish.

"He was a disciple of Jesus Christ who asks his followers to love God and love neighbour.

"Stephen bore witness to his faith through the generosity and kindness that he showed to all who were in any kind of need.

"All of us in the parish pray that Stephen may now be in the eternal peace of Jesus Christ, the Risen Lord. We pray too for his wife, their children, his parents and sisters and his many friends; that the Lord may accompany them at this time."

The Main Street in Castleblayney remains sealed-off as gardai await the arrival of investigators to the scene.

The silver Audi A6, which was being driver by the man currently in garda custody, has significant damage to the front of the vehicle.

The Skoda car, in which the deceased man was sitting, also remains at the scene.

Damage can be seen to the side and rear of the vehicle while a tent has been used to cover a portion of the vehicle.

The deceased, Mr Marron, had been living in Castleblayney while the individual arrested as part of the investigation is understood to have been living in Northern Ireland.

The scene of the crash is located around 500m from Castleblayney garda station where the incident began.

Local diversions are in place.

In a statement released this afternoon, gardaí said the matter has been referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission has confirmed that it will be carrying out an examination into the fatal incident.

GSOC investigators arrived at the scene this morning to carry out their own inquiries at the crash site.

It is understood that they will focus on the interaction between the driver of the Audi vehicle and the garda which led up to the tragic crash.

In a statement the Garda Ombudsman said: "GSOC received a referral under s. 102 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005 from the Garda Síochána following an incident overnight in Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan.

"A male was fatally injured by a vehicle driven by a member of the public following an interaction with a Garda member in the Garda station.

"The referral was made under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005, which provides for independent investigation of any matter that appears to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.

"GSOC deployed a team of investigators to the scene and an examination of the incident continues."

Any witnesses are asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190.

