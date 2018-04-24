Dragons' Den UK bosses were left red faced after turning down an Irish man's business now worth over €3m.

Dragons' Den UK bosses were left red faced after turning down an Irish man's business now worth over €3m.

Dragons' Den UK bosses red-faced after turning down Irish man's business now worth over €3m

Rathmines native Dr Shane Murnaghan offered 10pc of his orthopaedic business 'Gravity Life' for a £25,000 (€28,000) investment.

The 51-year-old and his business partner Mike Fisher described their back pain treating product as "revolutionary" to the panel of investors. But the duo left empty handed after being rejected for not providing enough medical evidence to back their business claims.

Dragon Tej Lalvani said: “I am a very evidence-based man and I need to see how it works. That’s a problem." Jenny Campbell added: “I am not going to invest in a product that’s not proven."

However, since the episode was first filmed in 2017, Mr Murnaghan's business has grown enormously from €250,000 to over €3m in less than a year. It has even been used by celebrities, including Prince Andrew and One Direction's Niall Horan.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Dr Murnaghan, who is a doctor of traditional Chinese medicine, said he knew from the start that the Dragons would have 'a go' at him. "Before you even face the panel they make you jump through hoops to produce evidence for everything you say.

"I studied Japanese Medicane as well as martial arts, so I had to produce black belt certificates and doctorates – they take nothing a face value.

"I knew coming in they were going to have a go at me, but the most important thing was getting the message of our product out there."

Dr Murnaghan, who runs a clinic in Firhouse, said that his business success is evidence that the Dragons' Den investors don't always get it right. "Getting the money was never the issue," he said.

"It was all about getting their support and reach so Mike and I could tackle a serious problem that wasn't being addressed. "The business has just kept going forward and being able to help people living in chronic pain is such an amazing feeling.

"We've had so many success stories recently won the title of Best Health and Wellness Product 2018 in Hong Kong." Gravity claims to use “your own bodyweight to gently and naturally release tension to re-align you’re the neck, spine and, pelvis”. Dr Murnaghan, who has been teaching and practicing traditional medicine for over 20 years, first came up with the idea after searching for a solution for back pain, following a spinal accident in 2008.

Online Editors